On Thursday, May 14, 2026, Gavin Newsom’s former chief-of-staff Dana Williamson pleaded guilty to three federal counts of bank fraud, filing a false tax return, and making false statements. The plea agreement notes that the Court is not a party to the deal and has the right to sentence her as it sees fit.

Between February 2022 and September 2024, Williamson allowed money from Xavier Becerra’s dormant campaign account to be used for non-campaign purposes. Becerra, California’s Attorney General from 2017 to 2021, had been appointed Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services by President-elect Joe Biden in 2021.

Following confirmation, Becerra tapped Sean McCluskie to be his Chief of Staff. McCluskie took a significant pay cut and was working in Washington D.C., while his wife and kids were back in California. McCluskie allegedly orchestrated an arrangement with Williamson to siphon money from Becerra’s campaign account to his wife for a no-show job to supplement the family’s income.

The Presser

Afterwards, McGregor Scott, Williamson’s defense attorney, held a press conference outside the Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse at 501 I Street, Sacramento. At least a couple dozen reporters from local, state, and national media outlets were present.

“It reminds me of the day we indicted the Aryan Brotherhood leadership,” Scott quipped as the impromptu press conference was being set up. Scott served two separate stints as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, the first under Bush 43 and the second under Trump 45.

Scott opened by stating that the plea agreement was the result of months of review of government-provided discovery materials. He said negotiations regarding a plea agreement had occurred during the past several weeks.

“I want to note that the government today dismissed 20 of the 23 felony counts. That’s not lost me. That’s a great overwhelming percentage; they dismissed the counts they brought from the grand jury indictment. My client, as you know, pled to three counts,” Scott said.

Scott moved on to what sentence his client could expect. In sum, the Federal Sentencing Guidelines are complicated and consider factors such as the defendant’s prior criminal history, education, the nature of the conduct, the loss amount, and the biggie—cooperation.

“The count that controls in this case is Count 1: The theft of money from Mr. Bercera’s campaign account. The Sentencing Guidelines set out a range of 2.5 to approximately 3 years’ incarceration for the conviction on that count. The others will fall under that,” Scott said.

Scott predicted that sentencing would occur in September or October 2026. He noted Williamson had recently had a liver transplant, and she is still recovering from that.

Scott took aim at Sean McCluskie, the beneficiary of the Becerra campaign funds.

“The following facts are true, and they are borne out by the government’s discovery. This idea to take money from the Becerra account originated with Sean McCluskie. It was his idea. He chased my client repeatedly,” Scott said, adding there were more than a dozen text messages between McCluskie and Williamson circa February/March 2022.

“My client offered to pay all of the salary to Mr. McCluskie’s wife from her own pocket without touching Mr. Becerra’s account. Mr. McCluskie declined to do that. He didn’t want her to have to bear all that cost…As several of you have already figured out, Mr. McCluskie’s wife was paid $10,000 a month from my client; $7,500 hundred dollars a month came from the Becerra account. Even I, a history major, can figure out my client lost money by design on this proposition.”

Scott noted that the motive was that Williamson was “trying to help a friend” and the aforementioned circumstances are “mitigation.”

Then Scott took questions. The very first question from KCRA’s Ashley Zavala concerned what did Xavier Becerra know.

“I have no way to know of that. I have never spoken to Mr. Becerra about it,” Scott said. He added Williamson told him she never discussed the arrangement with Becerra; it was only between his client and McCluskie. “You’re going to have to ask Mr. Becerra; you’re going to have to ask Mr. McCluskie what their communication was.”

Then Scott dropped a nugget that could impact the California Governor’s race. Becerra is one of the leading Democrats in the race.

“Mr. McCluskie represented to [Williamson] that he had talked to Mr. Becerra on multiple occasions and everything was good to go,” Scott said. Becerra denied having any knowledge in an April 2026 interview with Zavala.

Scott was asked about the political implications of this given the approaching June 2 primary. He explained the U.S. Department of Justice has a long-standing policy of not taking any action that might affect the outcome of an election that is within 60 days of voting day. Scott added he had requested to “put this over” to after the June 2 primary, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office insisted on doing it on May 14.

In response to a follow-up question, Scott cited the example of former Congressman T.J. Cox from the San Joaquin Valley. He said when he was U.S. Attorney under Trump 45, they were prepared to indict Cox for financial crimes; however, they were too close to Election Day. Cox ultimately lost in November 2020 and then was indicted.

Curiously, none of the reporters inquired if Dana Williamson had signed a Cooperation Agreement.

Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse

Everything Comes Full Circle

McGregor Scott got his start in the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office as a deputy DA. (He went on to become Shasta County DA in 1998 and US Attorney in 2003). One of Scott’s Contra Costa Deputy DA colleagues was Mark Peterson, who was elected Contra Costa District Attorney in 2010. Peterson spent approximately $66,000 in campaign funds on personal expenditures between 2011 and 2015.

In 2017, newly appointed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra prosecuted Peterson for misuse of campaign funds. Peterson pled guilty and resigned in disgrace in June 2017. One suspects McGregor Scott is well aware of the irony of this.

Moreover, the insane amount of Employment Development Department fraud that occurred in 2020 and 2021 occurred largely during Becerra’s tenure as Attorney General. Governor Gavin Newsom was in office the entire time when this all occurred.

Newsom appointed McGregor Scott in 2021 to lead the effort to recover the $20 billion to $32 billion in estimated EDD fraud monies given out to everyone from Death Row inmates to Aryan Brotherhood heavy weights to Russian gangsters. And now Scott is Dana Williamson’s attorney, and his press conference remarks suggested Becerra might have known a bit more than he’s publicly let on.

Analysis

McGregor Scott won the press conference. Although Scott denied doing so, he made his client the victim by highlighting the mitigating factors in Dana Williamson’s favor. Her health issues, that Sean McCluskie proposed the whole idea, that she apparently took a financial L on this arrangement, although it was her monthly management fee for overseeing Xavier Becerra’s dormant account.

“The Greatest Fraudster in the History of the World lost money on this scheme. I hate to be cynical, but that’s how I look at this,” Scott quipped.

As Scott alluded to in his press conference, the topic of what Becerra knew and when he knew it has been front and center in the recent gubernatorial debates. Scott mentioned the government had a “mountain of evidence” and “if we felt we had a shot at a jury trial, we would have taken it.” For a guy who was the top dog in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, that’s some serious foreshadowing.

One legal observer noted to me that there was no way Dana Williamson did not cooperate. Moreover, it’s clear the U.S. Attorney’s Office clearly wants some big fish: Gavin Newsom or Xavier Becerra. Dana Williamson is closely associated with both. Connect the dots.