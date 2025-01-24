“Every Time The AB Sheds Blood, It Enforces Its Violent Reputation”
Recapping opening statements in the Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial.
Opening statements occurred Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in the somewhat big Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial. The term somewhat big is used because the gallery is almost empty despite the significance of the trial. Long-time AB members Francis “Frank” Clement, Kenneth “Kenwood” Johnson, and John “Pops” Stinson are on trial for racketeering, murder, …
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