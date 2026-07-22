Imagine two of the highest-profile murder cases in recent Northern California history. Gangsters get into a Wild West Shootout in the Capital City, leaving six dead in April 2022. Just over a year later, a stabber terrorizes a college town for the better part of the week.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, juries rendered their verdict or non-verdict in both trials. Carlos Reales Dominguez—the Davis Stabber—was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was acquitted of second-degree murder. More than a year earlier, Dominguez was acquitted of first-degree murder in an earlier trial.

Dominguez now heads to the second phase of his trial, where the jury determines whether he goes to state prison or a state hospital. One would suspect the Kalshi markets favor the state hospital.

Meanwhile, the People v. Dandre Martin and Mtula Payton ended with a mistrial. Jurors began deliberations two weeks after closing arguments concluded after a trial that spanned three months. (Side note: What could possibly go wrong?) On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the Sacramento County Jury hung.

Johntezha Alexander, sister of decedent Johntaya Alexander had this to say:

“My hope is six feet in the ground. What little hope I did have left is gone. It did not seem that justice was blind today.”

Reconciliation

These outcomes flat out SUCKED for the victims and their loved ones. Yet, they were not unsurprising.

Why? 1) Both prosecution teams were hamstrung by a lot of reasonable doubt; 2) the prosecutors in both cases were up against rock solid defense teams; and 3) the juries were worn out. Add in Dan Hutchinson living rent-free in the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office head, and one can see how things played out.

Both of these cases had enough for second-degree murder convictions, which carry 15 years to life as the base sentence. Instead, these defendants will probably get a lot less.

Carlos Reales Dominguez was, more or less, a normal college student who developed a serious case of schizophrenia during his sophomore year at UC Davis. And all hell broke loose once he got academically disqualified in April 2023. Two ended up dead with a combined 83 stab wounds; a third survived but was stabbed twice.

Dandre Martin was a Straight Crip who Kept It Real. Mtulla Payton was a Cut Crip who also Kept It Real. And both Kept It Real on April 3, 2022. Sadly, six people lost their lives and another 12 were wounded. At this point, the Sacramento County DA’s Office ought to give these guys the best deal they can get.

So where did things go wrong? Example A: Trying to explain Proximate Cause vs. Self-Defense in the Sacramento trial. Example B: Trying to defend Detective Steve Ramos in the Davis case. One can see how a juror or jurors threw up their hands and said “This sucks.”





