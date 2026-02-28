Former Major League Baseball pitcher Dan Serafini is off to state prison for good. Or until the State Legislature guts sentencing laws one more time. On Friday, February 27, 2026, Placer County Superior Court Judge Garen Horst sentenced Serafini to LWOP.

Dan Serafini, Wendy Wood, Gary Spohr, and Erin Spohr in happier days

Serafini, 52, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder along with two special circumstances and multiple enhancements in July 2025 for shooting his in-laws at their Lake Tahoe residence in June 2021. Father-in-law Gary Spohr died at the scene, while mother-in-law Wendy Wood survived, recovered from her injuries, and committed suicide in March 2023.

Serafini was not arrested until October 2023. He was arrested along with his paramour Samantha Scott, who played the role of chauffer for Serafini during the events that played out in California and Nevada during the first weekend of June 2021. Scott took a deal for accessory after the fact and testified as a prosecution witness at trial.

The case against Serafini hinged on Scott’s testimony and surveillance footage from an Elko, Nevada hotel and the Spohr/Wood residence in Lake Tahoe. The hotel footage showed Serafini entering the lobby in everyday attire. The Lake Tahoe footage showed what appeared to be a head-to-toe disguised male approaching and leaving the residence. At least one juror publicly said that the surveillance footage sealed the deal that the disguised person was in fact Dan Serafini.

Horst, a former Placer County prosecutor, declined to exercise any discretion in leniency with Serafini’s sentencing.

“This Court, in going forward, recognizes the irreparable pain and anguish, and I intend to impose the sentences legally required for the crimes,” Horst said, foreshadowing that he would max out Serafini.

Because both Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood were shot during the same incident, Horst had the option of running both sentences concurrently; the jurist instead opted for consecutive sentences. Horst also declined to strike any of the enhancements for use of a firearm and great bodily injury.

Family, friends, and neighbors of Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood spoke at the hearing. One neighbor excoriated Erin Spohr—Serafini’s spouse—for being greedy and being preoccupied with extracting as much money from her parents.

Daughter Adrienne Spohr, the younger sibling of Erin Spohr had this to say.

My name is Adrienne Spohr, the daughter of Wendy Wood and Gary Spohr. Erin Spohr, unfortunately, is my sister. And I wish she had never brought Dan Serafini into our lives. Dan embodies true evil. On June 5, 2021, he put a gun to the back of my dad’s head and he pulled the trigger. He then turned the gun on my mom, who had just woken up to the sight of her husband of 50 years shot in the head and bleeding out on the couch. She tried to shield herself with her arm; that’s why a bullet went through her wrist. And the video of him leaving the house on June 5, he walks with a swagger that is unmistakable. He thought he had gotten away with murder. He thought that he’d be cashing out my parents’ estate with his wife in the months afterwards. He was happy while my dad laid deceased and my mom laid bleeding out on her couch clinging to life. Dan destroyed my sense of safety, my health, and my family.

Jennifer James, a family friend of Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood who babysat the Spohr daughters in the early 1990s, addressed Serafini as follows:

You have built your entire life on manipulation. Taking from others without ever offering anything of true value in return. You act like a predator driven by selfishness, not strength. Your so-called baseball career was a joke and amounted to nothing. The Old Tavern bar was a disaster that you couldn’t salvage without exploiting a reality TV show for help. And even then, it was a failure. You left behind a trail of damage, not accomplishments. […] Your only concerns have been power and wealth…You’re not a man. You’re a soulless, pathetic, and greedy excuse of a human being.

Serafini was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 1992 and played professional baseball for all or part of 22 seasons, so his baseball career being akin to a “joke” is questionable. His post-baseball career was much less successful as he failed at running a bar in Sparks, Nevada (which was featured on Bar Rescue in 2015) and a horse business. Both ventures were apparently funded in large part by Serafini’s in-laws.

However, after the bar failed, Serafini eventually got a job at a gold mine in Cresent Valley, Nevada, and worked a four-days on, four-days off schedule, which was a key issue in the trial since he had a trailer in the remote outpost. Serafini also married Erin Spohr in 2011 and had two sons with her in wedlock. Trial testimony suggested Serafini was a devoted father.

Serafini Speaks

Dan Serafini read a prepared statement at sentencing in which he maintained his innocence and claimed no direct evidence linked him to the shooting of his in-laws. The crafty southpaw also spoke highly of several of the people who excoriated him earlier in the hearing.

Curiously, Serafini admitted to describing himself as a shot caller in Placer County Jail.

Last week, I listened to the court speak about my character…In this court, I was called a shot caller. Arrogant, manipulative, and a liar. I accept my failings, but I’m no murderer. Please do not associate this character attack leveled against me as guilt. Instead, it shows and proves to the world how weak the government’s case is. To stoop to a character assassination when no direct evidence ever pointed to my guilt. I was labeled a shot caller, a key holder, and I will not deny that. But let me tell you what that means. A shot caller, used by the court to paint a picture of me of trying some sort of sinister role. It can also be used to describe a business owner, a leader, a judge.

Following Serafini’s statement, prosecutor Rick Miller noted Serafini has been heard on several Placer County jail calls with his wife Erin Spohr discussing shot calling in custody and being offered TV interviews. Miller noted that Serafini has stated he’s trying to prolong his stay in Placer County so he can do an NBC Dateline interview.

What’s Next

Judge Garen Horst made clear at the end of sentencing that Dan Serafini is going to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation posthaste. That most likely means Serafini will be going to reception at Wasco State Prison North Kern State Prison in Kern County.

Because of the life sentence and violent nature of the crimes, Serafini can expect to spend at least the first few years of his prison commitment at Level III and IV facilities. If Serafini goes the General Population route, he’ll be rubbing elbows with the heavy hitters. Given that Serafini’s been shot calling in Placer County Jail, doesn’t have disqualifying charges, and didn’t testify or implicate anyone, GP seems to be the path he’s going.

However, Dan Serafini has the ability to avail himself of the appeals process. Three jurors sat for an interview with Sacramento TV station KCRA after the verdict was rendered and made a number of statements that implied that they may have conducted their own investigation or held his decision not to testify against him. Moreover, Serafini’s attorney Barry Zimmerman, who came into his role post-conviction, hinted at sentencing that he will be making an ineffective assistance of counsel argument on appeal given that trial attorney David Dratman didn’t present a defense case-in-chief.

This concludes this chapter of the People v. Daniel Joseph Serafini. This case will almost certainly have additional chapters. We’ll see what happens. In the meantime, keep tabs on your Dateline feed.

Update: Dan Serafini arrived at Wasco State Prison on March 3, 2026.