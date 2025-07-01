Dan Serafini Murder Trial Reaches The Ninth Inning
The former professional baseball player is charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting his in-laws in 2021.
The People v. Daniel Serafini is rounding third and heading for home with a head of steam. Serafini’s defense team rested on Monday, June 30, 2025 without calling any witnesses.
Serafini’s legal team read two stipulations to the Placer County jury that concerned his mobile device not recording his steps in June 2018 and his willingness to provide DNA an…
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