One of the better prison movies I’ve ever watched was the 2017 film Shot Caller, written and directed by Ric Roman Waugh. It turns out, I’ve learned none other than “Cyco” Matt Hall was the inspiration for the film. And it was made before Cyco became a member of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Shot Caller was greenlighted in April 2015 and went into production in May 2015. It wasn’t released until July 2017. The protagonist, Jacob Harlon, was a stockbroker living in the Los Angeles region and got into a DUI wreck that killed a friend. Harlon, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, went to prison and got laced up on prison gang politics. Harlon a/k/a “Money”, paroled and got mixed up in a weapons deal. He’s busted by the feds and ended up with a life sentence.

That Shot Caller was inspired by Matt Hall makes complete sense. A college-educated guy with a lot of things going for him ends up in prison and rises quickly in gang politics mirrors the Matt Hall Story.

Hall, who unalived himself in September 2019 in Costa Rica, was named in the June 2019 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment. He had spent a lot of time on the phone with Ronnie Yandell while the Drug Enforcement Administration had a Title 3 wiretap on it. Hall was clearly Yandell’s understudy, and the older man was tangling the prospect of AB membership to the very acquiescent younger man.

A Real Life Wile E. Coyote

“Cyco” Matt Hall was a very busy man circa the Summer of 2016. He was driving drugs from Southern California to Sacramento at the behest of AB heavyweight Ronnie Yandell. He sat at a gas pump at a station—ironically within view of the Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse where the 2024 AB RICO trial would play out—for close to 50 minutes with DEA agents clandestinely surveilling him.

Hall participated in a marijuana grow robbery in the Sacramento area that left one robber paralyzed from a gunshot wound. Hall orchestrated a drug robbery at an Anaheim hotel that left a PEN1 member dead after the would-be target turned the tables.

Cyco showed up to Donald Mazza’s house in September 2016 with a bag full of guns and gave Popeye the famous, “There’s no retirement program here….no 401(k)” speech. Hall’s former pro wrestler persona was on display: He later told Yandell that he advised the assembled that everyone had to do “licks,” “be active,” and “get down.”

In late September 2016, Mazza had plans to fly to Florida and stayed over at Cyco’s apartment in Hermosa Beach near LAX so he could catch an early flight the next day. Unbeknownst to Mazza, Hall had been heard on an intercepted call bragging to Yandell about stealing a safe during a home invasion robbery. That prompted DEA Case Agent Brian Nehring to notify the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of Hall’s activities. The Sheriff’s SWAT unit raided Hall’s apartment and arrested Hall and Mazza.

For those keeping score, circa 2016, Cyco’s activities resulted in 1 dead, 1 paralyzed, 1 SWAT team raid, 1 dude who was on the DEA’s major radar, and countless people caught up in federal and state criminal cases. Simply put, Matt Hall was all in on the Aryan Brotherhood, but not very good as a criminal.

Todd Leras, Danny Troxell’s attorney, characterized Matt Hall as Wile E. Coyote during his cross-examination of Mazza in the 2024 Sacramento trial. The witness didn’t disagree.

Ric Roman Waugh probably wrote the screenplay circa 2013-2014. Matt Hall became a full-fledged AB circa 2017-2018. Had Waugh written it after the 2024 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial, the premise probably would have been more like “What if Wile E. Coyote manifested himself as a prison gang member?”