On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the FBI released eerie black-and-white doorbell camera footage of a disguised person attempting to enter Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area house. It eliminated any doubt that the 84-year-old woman was the victim of a crime in the early hours of February 1, 2026. But it prompted even more questions about what happened on her property and what her current whereabouts are.

With that in mind, it’s worth examining comparable whodunit cases involving disappearances or kidnappings from the past 30 years.

The doorbell camera footage.

Madalyn Murray O’Hair (1995)

Summary: Madalyn Murray O’Hair, 76, her son, Jon Murray, 40, and her granddaughter, Robin Murray O’Hair, 30, disappeared from their Austin, Texas home in late August 1995. Madalyn Murray O’Hair was a public figure, having been a plaintiff in a landmark Supreme Court case that ended prayer in public schools in the early 1960s. She founded an organization called American Atheists and had amassed a small fortune that was kept in offshore bank accounts.

The trio was kidnapped by David Waters, a disgruntled former employee, and two others. Waters and his two accomplices kept the Murray O’Hairs hostage in San Antonio for the better part of a month while they converted half-a-million dollars wired from offshore accounts to a jeweler, who purchased gold coins. Once the coins were received. Waters and company murdered the Murray O’Hairs, dismembered them, and buried them in the Texas Hill Country. Waters also killed a co-conspirator to keep him quiet.

The Austin Police showed little interest in investigating the Murray O’Hairs disappearance. A San Antonio newspaper reporter played a key role in cracking the case, and by early 1999, the FBI had zeroed in on Waters. He confessed and led authorities to the mass grave in the Hill Country in January 2001. As for the gold coins, they were left in a suitcase inside a storage locker and later stolen by a teenage burglary crew that had a skeleton key to master locks.

Analysis: This case has a lot of parallels in that one of the victims was an elderly woman with health issues (i.e., diabetes) who was abducted from her home and held hostage. David Waters’ motive was revenge—Madalyn Murray O’Hair had accused him of stealing from her and then devoted an entire newsletter to exposing his checkered past, which included murder. However, a key difference is that the Murray O’Hair disappearance received almost no media coverage until well-after the fact whereas Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is the biggest story in America at the moment. This case suggests it is possible for someone to kidnap and hold hostage an elderly victim with medical issues and extort ransom in a largely untraceable form.

JonBenet Ramsey (1996)

Summary: This was a homicide that was made to look like a kidnapping. Six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was reported as being kidnapped by her parents on December 26, 1996 after they found a two-and-a-half-page rambling ransom note on the stairs inside their Boulder, Colorado home. Hours later, JonBenet was found dead in the basement. It appeared she was killed—perhaps in an accident—and then the ransom note was a red herring. The case is officially unsolved, but it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out what happened and who was most likely responsible.

Analysis: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has publicly stated that he’s not sure if Nancy Guthrie was actually kidnapped. Hence, if she was unalived on her property, she may still be there. This case suggests she may have been harmed for some other reason, and the ransom demand was a ruse to cover up the real motive.

The Stinemans (2000)

Summary: Ivan and Annette Stineman of Concord, California were the Helzer Brother’s first two victims during their weeklong murder spree in Summer 2000. Ivan Stineman was in his 80s, while Annette Stineman was in her 70s. Both had been financial services clients of Taylor Helzer when he worked for Dean Whitter.

Taylor and Justin Helzer, dressed in business suits, knocked on the Stineman’s door on a Sunday evening, entered their house, bound them, and then drove them to a house near the Concord Pavilion. While holding them hostage, they forced Annette Stineman to smoke methamphetamine. The following morning, the Helzer Brothers forced the Stinemans to withdraw $100,000 from their accounts. They then killed the Stinemans and dismembered their bodies. The Helzer Brothers never actually saw the money, as an alert bank employee placed a hold on a subsequent transaction. The Helzer Brothers went on to kill three others and were both sentenced to death.

Analysis: In many ways, the Helzer Brothers kidnapping of the Stinemans mirrored the Madalyn Murray O’Hair plot. But instead of being held for well over a month, the Stinemans were killed less than 24 hours after being abducted. Like David Waters, the Helzer Brothers failed to actually realize the financial gain they hoped for. This case suggests that the perpetrator may have committed his crimes in a very short time window and walked away with nothing.

The McStays (2010)

Summary: The four-member McStay Family of Fallbrook, California disappeared off the face of the early on February 4, 2010. Although they were most likely killed in their house, it is possible one or more of them may have been killed outside the residence. The killer, Charles Merritt, buried their bodies in a shallow grave in the High Desert of San Bernardino County. Merritt was Joseph McStay’s business partner and was stealing from him; his motive was to cover up his crimes by silencing the family. Merritt went to great lengths to cover up his crime, including dropping the family’s SUV by the US/Mexican border and repainting a portion of the interior of the house.

Merritt’s deception was very effective, as the San Diego County Sheriff’s detectives could not prove that a crime had been committed, which limited their ability to obtain search warrants. Once the McStay’s remains were found in 2013, the authorities quickly zeroed in on Merritt, and he was ultimately arrested in 2014. Merritt was convicted at trial and sentenced to death.

Analysis: While the eerie doorbell camera footage establishes that a crime was committed at Nancy Guthrie’s house, this scenario is insightful if she was harmed on her property and concealed somewhere else.

Denise Huskins (2015)

Summary: Denise Huskins was abducted from her boyfriend’s house in Vallejo in March 2015. She was taken to South Lake Tahoe by her abductor, Matthew Muller, sexually assaulted, and then released more than 400 miles away in Huntington Beach three days later. A proof-of-life video was made while she was being held hostage and a ransom demand of $17,000 was made, which was never paid. The Vallejo Police considered the case to be hoax until Muller was arrested in June 2015 for attempting a similar crime in Dublin. Muller was later connected to similar intruder crimes in Mountain View, Palo Alto, and San Ramon. Matthew Muller pleaded guilty to federal and state charges related to these crimes and is serving life sentences.

Analysis: Matthew Muller was unknown to all of his victims and his motive in Huskins’ kidnapping was sexual in nature, albeit heavily influenced by mental illness (i.e., schizophrenia). This is unlikely the motive in the Nancy Guthrie case, but who knows. Nonetheless, Muller had committed multiple intruder crimes without being caught, which serves to illustrate how someone with no known connection to the victim could go undetected.

Conclusion

In all of these cases, the outcome was bad for the victims. Only Denise Huskins survived. With the exception of JonBenet Ramsey, the perpetrators of these crimes were all caught and either sentenced to death or life in prison. This foretells that Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance will likely be solved, although it may not be anytime soon.