This is a repost of a June 2024 article about Bobby Sands, the provisional Irish Republican Army icon. Sands had charisma, a topic I plan to examine in a future post. Testimony in the Fresno Aryan Brotherhood trial revealed Robert “Rage” Eversole put a huge emphasis on charisma in his discussions with Daniel “Nutty” Rubin. I’m reminded about this topic after reading books about Harry Reid and Cesar Chavez. One can advance with it or without it, but it helps to have it. Enjoy!

Nothing But An Unfinished Song by Denis O’Hearn was published in 2006. Although one might think doing a review 18 years after the book hit the streets is a bit late, the significance of the book manifested itself during the 2024 Aryan Brotherhood RICO Trial in Sacramento.

Nothing But An Unfinished Song by Denis O’Hearn

During the trial, Jeremy Beasley testified that Todd Ashker came up with the idea for the hunger strikes after reading a book about Bobby Sands while locked up in the Pelican Bay Security Housing Unit (SHU). Ashker was quoted by The Guardian (UK) in 2013 discussing how Nothing But An Unfinished Song inspired him to propose the hunger strikes.

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Robert Gerard Sands was born March 9, 1952, in a Belfast, Northern Ireland suburb. Growing up, Sands was primarily interested in sports, namely soccer and cross country. By the late 1960s, the teenage Sands was living in the Rathcoole neighborhood of Belfast. Sands got a job as an apprentice building buses. Prior to 1968, Catholics coexisted mostly peacefully with Protestants in Northern Ireland. Sands, a Catholic, played and worked with Protestants. Circa 1968, things changed. Protestant aggression towards Catholics ramped up. Catholics were targeted for harassment by the police and were ostracized by Protestant society.

The Traditional Irish Republican Army (IRA) was viewed as feckless by many young Catholics including Sands, prompting a breakaway faction to form the Provisional IRA in late 1969. (The joke was that IRA stood for “I Ran Away”). Sands saw his soccer team disband and he lost his job at the bus factory. And this would be the catalyst to radicalize Sands.

Sands joined the Provisional IRA in 1972. O’Hearn noted in Nothing But An Unfinished Song that an urban guerilla army such as the Provisional IRA needed four things: Personnel, Arms, Money, and Transport. One of Sands’ comrades was a mechanic and had access to a master key for Fords. Soon, Sands was stealing Fords (the Cortina seemed to his favorite target) that would be put to use as G-Rides for robberies and other crimes. Sands began carrying guns, participating in robberies, and building bombs.

On October 12, 1972, two undercover British agents disguised as laundrymen were shot and killed in Twinbrook, a Catholic neighborhood in south Belfast. It was also the neighborhood where Sands lived. The Provisional IRA released a statement taking credit. This prompted the British authorities to raid Sands’ apartment. Sands went on the run and was arrested on October 17, 1972, in Lisburn. O’Hearn takes great care to note that Sands, then 18 years old, would have been viewed by the Provisional IRA as too inexperienced to carry out a double homicide. However, the murders happened in Sands’ neighborhood, and one thinks he must have been in on it.

Sands confessed to the robberies and received a 5-year sentence. He was sent to Long Kesh, a newly constructed prison on the grounds of a former Royal Air Force Base to the south of Belfast. Sands was housed in the Cages, essentially Quonset Huts. For the next 3 years, Sands and his fellow prisoners did whatever they wanted. Lots of poteen (pruno) was consumed. Inmates held concerts. Food deemed to be unsatisfactory was thrown over the fence. Tunnels were dug and at least one was used to facilitate an escape, although the British shot and killed the escapee.

During his first prison bid, Sands read radical books such as Karl Marx’s Das Kapital and George Jackson’s Soledad Brother. Jackson was a co-founder of the Black Guerilla Family prison gang in California. One of Jackson’s comrades was Hugo ‘Yogi’ Pinell, and the two were major participants in the 1971 San Quentin Six uprising.

On September 23, 1973, Sands led a prisoner revolt that resulted in the burning of several of the cages. And this would appear to be the catalyst for the British to build the H-Blocks circa 1975-1976. Named for their H-shaped design, the H-Blocks were the OG SHU. They were designed and operated to break the Provisional IRA.

Sands was released from Long Kesh on April 13, 1976. He lasted six months on the outside before he caught another case. In October 1976, Sands and some accomplices attempted to rob Balmoral Furnishings in Dunmurry. They placed bombs around the store in a rather bizarre extortion plot. The plot didn’t go as planned, and Sands and his accomplices were arrested. Sands was charged with bombmaking and possession of a firearm. He was tried at a bench trial in 1977. The judge acquitted Sands of bombmaking but found him guilty of firearm possession. He was sentenced to 14 years—an astronomical sentence.

Sands was sent to the H-Blocks. Life was miserable. The Provisional IRA members, who constituted a significant amount of the H-Blocks’ population, refused to wear prison uniforms because they regarded themselves as “Political Prisoners.” So, they spent most of their time naked, using blankets to keep warm. The Blanketmen as they became known kept escalating their protesting. They refused to wash, take showers, or clean their cells.

O’Hearn’s descriptions of the H-Blocks circa 1978 seem unbelievable. The cells, which had no toilets, became infested with maggots after the guards stopped emptying the chamber pots. An unbearable stench permeated the facility. Guards (a/k/a The Screws) urinated into the food. The inmates smashed the cell furniture, which resulted in the guards removing every fixture save for a mattress.

In July 1978, the tide began to turn when Archbishop Tomas O Fiaich visited the H-Blocks. Afterwards, the Archbishop gave a speech characterizing the H-Blocks as akin to the “sewers of Calcutta,” which attracted international attention. (I’m omitting the significant events of the 1979-1980 years for those who want to read the book).

This ultimately led to the hunger strike that began on March 1, 1981. Sands felt betrayed that the British government didn’t negotiate in good faith during a previous hunger strike. So, he chose a certain death. In his final days, Sands experienced excruciating pain after his bowels burst. Bobby Sands died May 5, 1981, at the age of 29 in the prison hospital. His hunger strike lasted 66 days. Sands’ last meal prior to the strike was an orange, which he found ironic.

Sands’ death attracted international attention. Anti-American and Anti-British types such as Fidel Castro made public statements denouncing colonialists. Others, such as Nelson Madela, then imprisoned at Robben Island, launched their own hunger strikes. Nine other H-Blocks hunger strikers later died. The H-Blocks were shuttered in 2000 and most were demolished circa 2006.

Reconciliation

Nothing But An Unfinished Song is a rather plodding read, yet also very significant. It’s too long at 464 pages. Denis O’Hearn could have conveyed the same amount of information in around 300 pages. A minor pet peeve is that O’Hearn confuses “cement” and “concrete.” He also seemed overly deferential to Bobby Sands and likely downplayed his role in a double murder.

Nothing But An Unfinished Song has a lot of parallels to I’ll Be Gone In The Dark by Michelle McNamara. The latter book, which was about the then-unsolved case to identify the Golden State Killer, took on greater significance once Joseph DeAngelo was arrested and charged in April 2018. McNamara’s work came across as disjointed and unfinished, namely because she passed away midway through writing it. (Her widower and two other writers stepped in to finish it). Yet, it near perfectly identified the Golden State Killer.

In light of the Sacramento trial, Nothing But An Unfinished Song has taken on greater significance. It served as a road map for the hunger strikes, the End of Hostilities agreement, and ultimately the Ashker Settlement. Perhaps the greatest irony is that Hugo Pinell, a close ally of George Jackson, was enabled to be stabbed to death in August 2015 at New Folsom as a result of a book written about a man who was inspired in part by Jackson’s writings.