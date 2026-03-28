Part 1 examined William “Will BOP” Edwards’ background and the circumstances surrounding Taison Calderon-Lopez’s murder in 2018. This installment examines the 2019 preliminary hearing and the 2021 trial.

To recap, 22-year-old Taison Calderon-Lopez was shot to death on June 1, 2018 in North Richmond as he approached his pickup truck. The shooter, Edwards, was attempting to kill a witness and shooting victim who was scheduled to testify in an upcoming preliminary hearing in Contra Costa County Superior Court. However, Edwards killed the wrong guy.

Will BOP on the witness stand

The Preliminary Hearing

William Edwards’ preliminary hearing occurred in Summer 2019. On the afternoon of July 22, 2019, Minerva Venegas took the stand in Department 35, the courtroom of Judge Theresa Canepa.

Venegas had been William Edwards’ girlfriend at the time of the June 1 murder. They broke up several weeks later. She testified that both she and Edwards had become acquainted through their chosen line of work—embezzlement, check fraud, and identity theft—and had a romantic relationship in the early half of 2018. Venegas testified she met Edwards at the Market Avenue residence, which was the headquarters for a group of “sophisticated fraudsters” that called themselves Funny Money.

To say that Venegas’ testimony was memorable was an understatement. She was escorted into court by an armed Contra Costa County District Attorney inspector. There was an air to her. Minerva didn’t just walk into a courtroom, she made a grand entrance.

“I have nothing to say,” Venegas said upon taking the stand. Edwards stared at her with a grin on his face.

Deputy District Attorney Aron DeFerrari dove straight in. He inquired if she recalled having told police during an interview that Edwards had threatened to kill her. Venegas responded with a barrage of words, prompting Judge Canepa to admonish her to slow down so that the court reporter could keep pace with her. Venegas explained that statement was made in the context of getting “back doored” or being cut out of an embezzlement scheme.

“If a person back doored me, I would kill them too,” Venegas said, attempting to downplay Edwards’ threat.

DeFerrari moved onto Edwards’ Oakland past. He inquired if Venegas recalled mentioning that Will BOP had ‘Ghost Town’ tattooed on his abdomen and that he had claimed to be a shot caller in state prison. Although she didn’t recall those statements, she did mention he had taken her on a drive around West Oakland.

“It was worse than Richmond, and Richmond was bad,” she testified.

Then DeFerrari asked if she had ever seen Edwards carry a gun. A yes/no question. Minerva paused to think. She could be heard muttering to herself by the microphone in the witness box. After what seemed to be an eternity, she answered.

“I never seen it on him, but we had guns in the house,” Venegas testified.

If she thought she was helping him out with that answer, she wasn’t. Not coincidentally, Edwards stopped grinning at her.

The morning of the murder, Venegas testified she was watching the TV news while making coffee. Edwards was not home. She remembered watching a news report about a pit bull that rescued an infant from a house fire, which touched her heart because she was an animal lover. Then the sound of gun fire rang out. Venegas testified she ran out of the house and came face to face with Edwards. He asked her, “What the fuck are you doing?” She replied she had come out because she was concerned for his safety.

Venegas testified the two went back inside the Market Avenue residence. She had to use the bathroom. However, because they had “trust issues,” she used the bathroom with the door open. This allowed her to eavesdrop on a phone conversation Edwards had with an unidentified person. DeFerrari inquired if she recalled telling investigators she had overheard Edwards say “Mission Accomplished,” “The bread is baked,” and “The cake is in the oven.” Venegas claimed to have no recollection of those statements.

After the shooting, Edwards had re-parked the Jeep Cherokee one street over from the Market Avenue residence, an unusual practice for him. The Jeep was a prepaid rental according to Venegas although it had been reported stolen from an Oakland Airport car rental facility on May 16, 2018 after it was not returned as scheduled five days earlier. They were using it because Edwards’ Kia Optima had been repossessed and he had also lost the keys to a GMC Envoy.

DeFerrari moved on to what they did next. Edwards and Venegas got in the Jeep and drove to the Richmond Parkway, where they just happened to meet David Coyt, Jr., whom she described as a “brother” but in fact was a friend/crime partner and not a blood relative. Coyt, who Venegas characterized as a “booster” who stole cars and ripped them apart, was driving a stolen van with stolen tools in the back.

Edwards and Venegas swapped rides with Coyt and headed to Foods Co. in Central Richmond to get food for breakfast. Hence, Coyt was unwittingly driving a stolen SUV used minutes earlier in a murder, while Edwards and Venegas were knowingly driving a stolen van with stolen tools. Just another morning in North Richmond.

Venegas testified she learned of the murder from the Metro Zone app and became aware that the Jeep Cherokee was a vehicle of interest. Venegas testified that when they swapped rides again with Coyt, Edwards made a point of parking the Jeep away from 509 Market Avenue, ostensibly to deter people from coming by the house. On June 7, 2018, a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy located the Jeep and towed it to the County evidence yard for processing.

Following the disappearance of the Jeep, Venegas asked Edwards what had happened to the vehicle.

“Shut the fuck up and stop asking questions,” Edwards replied.

Edwards also beat her. At least that’s what she told police when she was interviewed in Summer 2018, although she couldn’t recall that statement on the witness stand in July 2019.

Venegas was arrested in late August 2018 for passing bad checks in San Pablo. Following Edwards’ arrest, she was initially charged with murder. She was interviewed by Sheriff’s Office Detective Charlene Jacquez and Contra Costa County District Attorney Inspector John Conaty. The interview was textbook case of Good Cop / Bad Cop. For two hours, Jacquez gently questioned Venegas, which yielded a lot of incriminating information about Edwards and claims of innocence for her part.

Then Conaty jumped in and gave her an earful that rivaled a vintage Bobby Knight halftime speech. He accused her of lying. He alleged that she was the driver of the Jeep at the time of the murder. He claimed Will BOP was just using her for sex. He inquired if she would like her daughter to be used like she was by Edwards. And then Conaty disclosed Edwards’ past crimes against witnesses to her. At that point, she agreed to enter the California Witness Relocation and Assistance Program (CalWRAP).

Venegas received $650 a month for her trailer space and $225 a month for incidentals from CalWRAP for a four-month period after she began cooperating with law enforcement in September 2018. Her payments were suspended when she was arrested in January 2019 for a series of vehicle burglaries in Sonoma County. One of her three crime partners was none other than David Coyt Jr.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property Crimes Unit had seen a spike in vehicle burglaries in November and December 2018. The cops alleged that Venegas and Coyt were part of a burglary ring that targeted work trucks. Members of the ring came up to Sonoma County every night in late 2018 and returned back to Contra Costa County, where the stolen tools were fenced in Richmond and Concord.

Paul Feuerwerker, Edwards’ attorney, elicited some interesting admissions from Venegas on cross-examination. She had provided conflicting birth dates to law enforcement. Her response: She had been in a car accident and lost memory of the exact year she was born; however, she was positive it was either 1979 or 1989.

Feuerwerker noted that she had a 23-year-old daughter and, if one did the math, she would have given birth to the child at either age 7 or 17. Venegas maintained she was either born in 1979 or 1989. Given that by her own admission, she was involved in identity theft, perhaps a more plausible explanation is that her multiple DOBs was part of her shape-shifting modus operandi.

There was also the outstanding bad checks case from San Pablo that had remained unresolved. As soon as Feuerwerker began questioning Venegas on those charges, Judge Canepa intervened and stopped it on Fifth Amendment self-incrimination grounds. A recess was called to appoint Venegas an attorney from the Conflicts Panel. Meanwhile, DeFerrari headed over to 900 Ward Street to prepare an immunity agreement.

When court resumed on July 23, 2019, Venegas appeared alongside her court-appointed attorney. Again, Feuerwerker queried her about the bad check case. Her attorney wrote a statement on a note pad, which she read stating that “On the advice of legal counsel, I am invoking my 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.” At that point, DeFerrari formally tendered the immunity agreement, which was accepted by Judge Canepa. From there, Venegas admitted that the fraudulent checks were made out to her and she was caught trying to cash them.

Feuerwerker also elicited from Venegas that she had used methamphetamine in the past and had prior convictions from the Sonoma County vehicle theft case. The preliminary hearing concluded in August 2019 with Judge Canepa determining that there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

The Trial

William Edwards went to trial in Spring 2021. David Coyt Jr. was called as a prosecution witness. Prosecutor Aron DeFerrari refused to give him immunity, calling him a “thief” who steals cars, tools, and “anything that he can get his hands on.” DeFerrari added, “from what I can gather from his RAP sheet and his open cases, he does that every day, all day.” On the witness stand, Coyt invoked his Fifth Amendment right and was dismissed. It was a clever tactic by the prosecutor, as it precluded any possibility Coyt might contradict Venegas’s testimony.

DeFerrari later revealed Coyt had refused to meet with the prosecution on the record and gave an easily disprovable statement to a defense investigator that suggested he was going to commit perjury on the witness stand.

Minerva Venegas testified as a prosecution witness with a grant of immunity. Her memory had much improved since the 2019 preliminary hearing. Her testimony much more closely matched up with the interviews she did in 2018.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s detective Amanda Sears testified Edwards sought to be housed in Martinez Detention Facility D Module—the Central Richmond gang module—instead of C Module—the North Richmond gang module. The reason: Edwards’ status as a Black Guerrilla Family prison gang member trumped any street gang affiliation.

Edwards testified in his own defense. He revealed that he and several of his North Richmond associates had been shot at in the aftermath of Taison Calderon-Lopez murder. The rumor around town was that Calderon-Lopez’s murder was carried out by Central Richmond; now North Richmond gangsters were shooting at their rivals and Central was retaliating. Edwards testified on direct examination that working in the Public Defender’s Office was the first time he felt bigger than his environment.

On cross-examination, DeFerrari grilled Edwards. He got him to admit to his prior convictions for killing witnesses. He asked him about recruiting the prostitute who came in to Rubicon to work for him. Edwards admitted it was an inappropriate conversation. Towards the end of his cross-examination, DeFerrari played an intercepted call between himself, his attorney, and Guardian reporter Olivia Solon. Edwards initially sounded disinterested in doing an interview until he heard Solon’s British accent, and his attitude immediately improved.

William Edwards was convicted of conspiracy to commit Taison Calderon-Lopez’s murder, first-degree murder with the special circumstances that the murder was committed by lying in wait and for the benefit of a criminal street gang, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with various firearm and gang-related enhancements. Judge Theresa Canepa sentenced Edwards to LWOP. William Edwards, 46, is incarcerated at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville.