Circa Spring 2018, North Richmond had enjoyed a more than two-year run of no homicides. This was rather remarkable given that the 1 square-mile neighborhood, which straddles both the City of Richmond and unincorporated Contra Costa County, had experienced more than 30 murders in the previous decade.

Then William “Will BOP” Edwards arrived and ended that streak on June 1, 2018. BOP is an acronym that stands for Bounce Out Poppin’, a slang term for a shooter. Edwards lied in wait inside a stolen rental vehicle for close to an hour, waiting for his victim to leave his house. When Taison Calderon-Lopez approached his pickup truck, Edwards lived up to his nickname and shot and killed him.

As it would turn out, it was a case of mistaken identity. Edwards’ objective was to eliminate a witness who was scheduled to testify at an upcoming preliminary hearing in Contra Costa County Superior Court but killed the wrong guy.

Edwards would not be arrested until three months later. In that interim period, Edwards reignited the gang war between North Richmond and Central Richmond, was the first-named plaintiff in a federal lawsuit, and was interviewed by the U.K. Guardian. The preliminary hearing and trial were even more memorable. But first, let’s meet William Edwards.

Bounce Out Poppin'

Will BOP From Ghost Town

William Edwards was a Ghost Town gang member from West Oakland who had served 12 years in state prison for the murders of two individuals who had witnessed an October 2001 murder committed by Michael Scott. The witnesses, Chance Grundy and Willie Gilbert, were both shot and killed in 2002. It was theorized that Scott had sent paperwork obtained during discovery to the outside that revealed that Grundy and Gilbert had cooperated with law enforcement. Edwards was linked to Grundy’s murder and was initially charged with first-degree murder. However, a key witness disappeared prior to his trial, and he ultimately pleaded to voluntary manslaughter in 2006.

That three witnesses had been murdered or had disappeared was shocking. At Edwards’ sentencing hearing, Grundy’s aunt testified, “This individual will get out and do it again because he doesn’t seem to have any remorse for what he did.”

Edwards was released from prison in 2015. While in prison, he became a member of the Black Guerrilla Family prison gang. Also, while in prison, Edwards obtained a paralegal certificate. Following his release from prison, he was hired by the Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office as a paralegal in 2016. The Bay Area News Group profiled Edwards in 2017 as a reformed man who had changed his ways.

Edwards left the Public Defender’s Office in 2017 and got a job at Rubicon, a non-profit organization in Richmond. He was also living at a house on Market Avenue in North Richmond owned by several members of the notorious Project Trojans gang (PJTs). There is a historic relationship between Oakland and Richmond gangs, and Ghost Town and the PJTs are allies and have common enemies in ACORN and Central Richmond.

Edwards was fired by phone from Rubicon after having an inappropriate conversation with a woman seeking help in leaving her life as a sex worker. Edwards allegedly told her he had run prostitution rings while incarcerated and that she just needed to get linked up with an experienced hustler such as himself.

The Shooting

On Friday, June 1, 2018, 22-year-old Taison Calderon-Lopez was shot six times in the chest as he was about to get into his white 1999 Ford F-150 just before 6:30 a.m. on Grove Avenue. Police obtained surveillance footage from home security systems in the neighborhood. The footage showed a dark-colored 2017 Jeep Cherokee with Montana license plates parking down the street from the shooting scene at 5:35 a.m. Movement was visible in the Jeep while it was parked, and a man was seen exiting the vehicle at 6:26 a.m. and returning at 6:27 a.m. The Jeep sped off.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office theorized that William ‘Will BOP’ Edwards was the shooter and he committed the crime to silence a witness/victim involved in a January 2018 attempted murder that involved two PJT OGs. The PJTs got their start as a neighborhood baseball team in the 1980s and morphed into a criminal organization. There was only one problem: Calderon-Lopez had nothing to do with the January 2018 shooting. It was a case of mistaken identity.

The intended target was one of three Latino males involved in a non-fatal shooting that occurred after a car accident at Market Avenue / 5th Street, next to the residence Edwards resided at 509 Market. Jermaine ‘Slim’ Hicks, Sr. and Dorjan Hicks, the two Project Trojans OGs who owned the 509 Market residence, were in a white Ford Mustang that crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban. The two occupants of the SUV called a friend in the neighborhood for assistance. The friend lived two blocks away and arrived on foot in short order. At this point, Jermaine Hicks, Sr. opened fire on the Latino males, wounding them including the friend.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Rodier investigated the shooting. He testified that he interviewed the wounded friend, but he could not ID the shooter. However, thanks to a surveillance camera at a nearby business, Rodier knew that Jermaine Hicks, Sr. was the shooter.

Following Calderon-Lopez’s murder, the friend was interviewed by Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Detective Charlene Jacquez. He told her he had come to believe that he was the intended target because he lived two houses down from Calderon-Lopez and also drove a white pickup, although it was a Cadillac Escalade EXT and not a Ford F-150. He had also gone to work at 4 a.m. the day of the murder, more than 90 minutes before the Jeep parked near his residence.

Zeroing In On BOP

By mid-July 2018, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force had zeroed in on William Edwards. The cops had a Title 3 wiretap on his phone, a GPS tracker on his vehicle, pole cameras in front of his Market Avenue residence and another house he was known to frequent, and old fashion plainclothes surveillance.

To Tickle The Wire, the cops circulated a Wanted flyer with a sketch of a Black male that closely resembled Edwards around the neighborhood. The sketch was developed using Edwards’ driver license photo. Will BOP bit and was recorded talking on the phone about the gang conflict between North Richmond and Central Richmond, including using phrases such as “I’ve been B-O-Pin’ from Day One,” “We’re down on the scoreboard,” and the neighborhood being a “No Fly Zone.”

Edwards implemented his own counter-surveillance measures including driving erratically and running red lights to evade tails. Edwards also attempted to obtain a fake ID in preparation for heading to the East Coast.

Meanwhile, while Edwards was the prime suspect in Taison Calderon-Lopez’s murder, he got his name in the paper again for crusading for “criminal justice reform.” Edwards and three others were the named plaintiffs in a federal civil lawsuit filed on July 31, 2018 by Equal Justice Under Law alleging Alameda County’s third-party contractor who oversaw GPS tracking devices engaged in “predatory practices.”

Not one to keep a low profile, Edwards was the first-named plaintiff in the civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) lawsuit against Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. which sought treble damages for charging out-of-custody defendants fees for electric monitoring services. Failure to pay fees would cause the out-of-custody party being terminated from the monitoring program, which in turn would result in a violation that would send him back to the slammer. Edwards and his co-plaintiffs argued that the assessment of monitoring fees constituted wire fraud and extortion.

Federal District Court Judge William Alsup dismissed Edwards and another plaintiff from the lawsuit prior to issuing a summary judgement in favor of Leaders in Community Alternatives in November 2018. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the lower court ruling in April 2021.

Guardian Reporter Olivia Solon interviewed Edwards for a very one-sided article titled “Digital Shackles: the unexpected cruelty of ankle monitors,” which was published on August 28, 2018. Here’s an excerpt:

William Edwards, a 38-year-old former office clerk, was made to pay $25 a day to wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor between January and April 2017. He had been driving an acquaintance’s car with the owner in the vehicle when police pulled them over in November 2016. Police found drugs in the owner’s bag and a gun in the glove compartment and arrested both men. Edwards, who suffers from chronic myeloid leukemia, spent December 2016 in Alameda county jail in California, where his health began to deteriorate. He was released on the condition that he wore a GPS monitor. “You just think about the opportunity of being home with the people who care about you,” he said. “But it was horrible. A living nightmare.” Although Edwards had no convictions – and the charges were later dropped – he spent months as a prisoner in his own home, constantly harassed for money by LCA, the company that provided the tracking service. LCA demanded to know what his girlfriend earned so they could base their “means-tested” fees on his household income. “I felt like I was dealing with a mafia loan shark,” he said.

Edwards played Solon like a fiddle and she obviously didn’t bother to research his past. Days after the article was published, Edwards was arrested in early September 2018.

Part 2 will examine William Edwards’ preliminary hearing and trial.