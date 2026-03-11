On February 27, 2026, Operation Trash Panda was carried out by multiple law enforcement agencies across Northern California that is said to be one of the largest—if not the largest—methamphetamine busts ever. Operation Trash Panda is the latest in a series of very large meth busts that have occurred in the last few months.

Operation Trash Panda

The amount of drugs seized during Operation Trash Panda was astounding: Around 1,500 pounds of finished meth and another 1,270 pounds of partially processed meth. Authorities also seized 1,900 marijuana plants, 107 pounds of processed marijuana, and 12 firearms. Three locations were raided: Modesto, Turlock, and Valley Springs (Calaveras County). The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office led the operation and this no doubt has to be the largest bust in its history.

The National Association of State Alcohol and Drug Abuse Directors estimated in 2023 that 1.6 million people in the United States had used meth in the previous month. The vast majority of users (93 percent) were 26 years old or older, with a surprising 43 percent of users being 50 years old or older. Males represented 61 percent of users; women represented the remaining 39 percent. Whites represented 77 percent of users, with Hispanics next at 17 percent.

Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Brian Nehring testified in the 2024 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial that a typical meth user consumes 0.1 gram to 0.25 gram at a time. One pound contains 453.6 grams. Ergo, the 1,500 pounds of finished meth could have gotten 2.7 million to 6.8 million unique individuals high one time. Add in the 1,270 pounds of partially processed meth, and 4.9 million to 12.3 million people could have gotten high one time.

Since there are an estimated 1.6 million meth users in America, the amount of shabu seized during Operation Trash Panda equals 17 to 77 uses per person and, thus, likely represents 2 weeks of supply on the low end to more than 2 months of supply on the high end—for the entire United States. And this was an operation based in Calaveras and Stanislaus Counties, which have a combined population of just under 600,000.

The dollar value of the seized meth was reported to be $4 million on the street, suggesting the price per pound was either $2,667 (finished product only) or $1,470 (finished and partially processed product). One suspects the former number was the basis for $4 million value, as $1,470/pound was way lower than any of the numbers mentioned in the Sacramento or Fresno AB RICO trials. Conversely, that 1,500 pounds of finished meth could have sold for as high was $10,000 a pound in places such as Montana and the Dakotas, which would make made the dollar value closer to $15 million.

Meanwhile, in the Tri-Cities metro area of Washington State, the DEA carried out the largest drug bust of its kind in the Eastern District of Washington. The DEA seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine, over 164 pounds of powdered fentanyl, more than 5 pounds of cocaine, as well as $2 million in cash and 16 firearms in early March 2026.

The Tri-Cities population is around 315,000; hence, there was enough meth to get every resident of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland high, as well as enough for surrounding communities. And this is the Columbia Basin part of Washington; most of the Evergreen State’s population is located near Puget Sound.

In November 2025, authorities announced more than 1,000 pounds of meth were seized in Colorado during a series of busts over the course of the previous 12 months. Officials said the meth was sourced from Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels. Colorado’s population is 6 million; the 1,000 pounds of meth could have gotten three quarters the Colorado population high.

These busts suggest a several things: 1) there are probably way more than 1.6 million active meth users in the United States; 2) there seems to be a glut of supply, particularly in the western United States; and 3) one can bet at least a few heavy hitters in California prisons are involved in some capacity. Moreover, the recent cartel violence in Mexico may be shifting more of the production to the United States as evidenced by Operation Trash Panda.

As DEA Agent Brian Nehring testified during the Sacramento trial, “And sadly, it’s raining meth.”