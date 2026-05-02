The 152nd Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026. The 140th Kentucky Derby occurred in 2014, had a very memorable winner, and also had a rather bizarre death associated with it.

The tale begins in Anoka, Minnesota, a suburb in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area. The key events in this saga mostly occurred around the Anoka Train Station.

Kevin Casserly, 22, was last seen alive around 7:30 a.m. November 12, 2013, running barefoot near the train station. His car was found abandoned and out of gas a short distance away.

Kevin Casserly Missing Flyer

The previous day, Veterans’ Day, Casserly had called in sick to his workplace, Lakeland Tool and Engineering, claiming he had the flu. He later spoke with his mother on the phone.

Casserly, a father of two young children, had a criminal record and a history of methamphetamine use. He had four felony convictions, including assaulting a police officer, violating a no-contact order, drug possession, and evading police.

Casserly stood 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighed between 140 and 160 pounds. His older sister Alexandra Casserly told the St. Paul Pioneer Press he had cleaned up his act and was “on the clear and narrow” at the time of his disappearance.

Casserly’s mother dropped by his Anoka apartment to check on him on November 12. She found the front door ajar. Inside, she found all of his belongings intact, including his cell phone and wallet. There was a $20 bill was on the kitchen table. But there was no sign of Kevin Casserly. His disappearance was reported to the police, which launched an investigation.

Two weeks after Casserly’s mysterious disappearance, 150 volunteers searched Coon Rapids Dam and Sand Creek Park in nearby Coon Rapids. Alexandra Casserly told the St. Paul Pioneer Press the search was to recover her brother’s remains and not gather evidence. The search turned up no signs of him or his remains.

A Broseph Road Trip to the Kentucky Derby

Dan Trainor, 29 of Rochester, Minnesota, was scheduled to get married in September 2014. Trainor and 10 of his male friends rented a 30-foot recreational vehicle (RV) from a private owner in Anoka for what was described in various media reports as a Rolling Bachelor Party to the Kentucky Derby. It was the first time the RV had been rented since the previous year. The RV had been stored near the Anoka train station.

California Chrome was the big Derby favorite that year, having come out of nowhere to win six races that qualified it for The Run For The Roses. The horse developed a cult following of fans called Chromies. The horse’s owners, Perry Martin and Steve Coburn, had ties to California and Nevada and gave colorful interviews to the press. Martin and Coburn had shrewdly purchased California Chrome’s mother Love the Chase at a maiden claiming race at Golden Gate Fields in 2009. Two years later, California Chrome was foaled at Harris Farms near Coalinga (Fresno County).

California Chrome with jockey Victor Espinoza

The Brosephs picked up the RV in Anoka on Thursday, May 1, 2014. (One can imagine this RV was stocked with five handles of bourbon, four 30-packs of domestic light beer, a couple beer bongs, and a 100-pack of red plastic cups.) Jason Kirk, one of the members of the Rolling Bachelor Party, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the RV’s owner had advised them the two front exterior storage compartments did not work, and the men should not try to open them during the trip to Kentucky.

Jake Wanek, of Minneapolis, another member of the Rolling Bachelor Party, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a foul odor began permeating the RV after departing the Twin Cities. (One can imagine a lot of fingering pointing about the source of the odor during the trip).

The Rolling Bachelor Party had a planned stop in Winona in southeastern Minnesota to pick up additional passengers. The Winona stop, which occurred at a grocery store parking lot, was where the Brosephs decided to conduct an investigation into the source of the foul odor. They opened one of the front exterior compartments—one of the compartments they were told not to open by the RV’s owner.

“[It] didn’t look fresh. Let’s put it that way,” Wanek told UPI about finding Kevin Casserly’s remains inside the compartment. “At first, some of us thought maybe it was a joke, someone playing a prank on the groom. We quickly realized that was not the case.”

The Brosephs reported the find to the local police. The RV was seized as evidence and the men were taken to the police station and questioned. They were eventually cleared and released.

The Casserly Family released a statement after the body was confirmed to be Kevin Casserly.

“After 24 weeks of searching, it is with heavy hearts that we share with you that Kevin’s body was recovered on Thursday. Though not released and laid to rest yet, he will be. It is no longer a question of when and where.”

Casserly remains were released to the family on Monday, May 5, 2014. A funeral was held for him on Thursday, May 8, 2014.

The Brosephs never made it to Churchill Downs. Instead, they watched California Chrome win the Kentucky Derby at Canterbury Park, a racetrack in Shakopee, Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office investigated Casserly’s death. The RV’s owner fully cooperated and was cleared of having any involvement in Casserly’s demise.

In November 2014, the Olmstead County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Casserly died of hypothermia. The manner of death was listed as undetermined.

“We’re continuing our investigation because there are still many unanswered questions,” Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Commander Paul Sommer told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Sommer added that homicide had not been ruled out.

And that was the last news report about the mysterious case of Kevin Casserly.

What Could Have Happened?

Given that Kevin Casserly died of hypothermia and not trauma (e.g., gunshot wound, stab wound, blunt force trauma, etc.) or a drug overdose, there’s only two possible explanations of how he ended up in the exterior compartment:

Casserly placed himself inside the RV exterior compartment. Someone else placed Casserly inside the RV exterior compartment.

Casserly’s actions on November 11 and 12, 2013, suggested he thought he was being pursued, either real or perceived. The hasty departure from his apartment. The abandonment of his car. Being seen running barefoot in Minnesota in November.

Casserly had a history of meth use, which is known to cause paranoia. If Casserly had relapsed and thought he was being followed by someone out to harm him, he might have thought hiding in an RV exterior compartment would allow him to evade his stalker.

Conversely, the meth game is treacherous. If Casserly had run up a drug debt, been an informant, or had participated in a drug robbery, he may very well have had someone out to get him. This makes the second theory even more sinister in that this person(s) would have placed Casserly in a compartment he could not escape. This would also be a Perfect Murder as 12 years have passed without anyone getting arrested.

Occam’s Razor suggests the first explanation makes the most sense, but the second can’t be ruled out either.

Moral of the story: When renting an RV, be sure to check the exterior compartments.