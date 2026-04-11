Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reising held a press conference on Friday, April 10, 2026 to unveil two Grand Jury indictments against eight defendants alleged to be responsible for the Esparto fireworks disaster. Five of the defendants are charged with second-degree murder. The defendants were arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 9.

“Over the last nine months, my office has directed the investigation into the facts, circumstances, and the individuals involved in this incident. This investigation, thus far, has involved dozens, maybe hundreds law enforcement agencies around the state and the country,” Reising said.

“The grand jury also alleged a decade-long conspiracy by certain named defendants to construct a massive and illegal fireworks and explosives operation here in Yolo County,” Reising announced

On the afternoon of July 1, 2025, a huge explosion erupted at a rural Yolo County property near Esparto that killed seven males ranging in age from 18 to 45. More than 1 million pounds of illegally stored fireworks ignited. Illustrating how big the operation was, dozens of Fourth of July fireworks displays in Northern California were cancelled because their fireworks were destroyed in the explosion. In the days and weeks after the explosion, relatives of the victims gathered at a roadblock near the explosion site seeking answers.

“It’s a news story that went around the world,” Reising noted about how much attention the explosion received, adding it was a “terrible, terrible event.”

Samuel Machado is the top-named defendant facing 30 charges, including seven counts of second-degree murder. Machado and his wife Tammy Machado owned the rural property where a 5,000 square-foot warehouse and 50-some-odd storage containers filled with fireworks exploded. Machado was a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant at the time of the explosion, and the Yolo County DA’s Office alleges he used his law enforcement status to “shield” the operation from scrutiny.

Machado resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on March 17, 2026. After the announcement of the indictments, Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez held a press conference following the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office presser and said he had no knowledge of the fireworks operation at Machado’s property. However, he was aware of the previous property owner’s firework operation—folks he had known since he was a child. Things that make one go Hmmm.

The DA’s Office alleged Kenneth Chee oversaw the operation, which was located on the east side Machado’s property. Jack Lee, Gary Chan Jr., Douglas Tollefsen, Ron Botelho, and Craig Cutright operated “private label” fireworks operations under Chee’s regrettably named Devastating Pyrotechnics. Like Machado, Chee, Chan, Lee, and Tollefsen face seven counts of second-degree murder. Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Clara Nabity emphasized in her remarks that this was not a “display business” but instead an “illegal enterprise” that was selling explosives on the street.

“This is not just a case about fireworks. There are devices that have so much more explosives than the law allows that they can’t be considered fireworks,” Nabity said. “They are explosives, but they were designed and packaged for consumer sales under private labels.”

Nabity ticked off the defendants’ private labels: “For The Streets” (Tollefsen); “Big Bully” and “Bad Dad” (Botelho); and “Double OG” (Cutright).

The DA’s Office contends the fireworks operation began in 2015 with 13 storage containers and grew over time to a much larger outfit that was one of the largest—if not the largest—in Northern California. Nabity noted the enterprise had imported 11 million pounds of fireworks over the years. Several people connected to the operation had licenses from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and CalFire, but were in violation of their licenses because none of them permitted the type of activities that occurred at the Esparto property.

“There is no CalFire license or other license that permits the storage of explosives near homes and public roadways,” Nabity said.

Nabity also read off other charges the various defendants face, including insurance fraud, child endangerment, animal cruelty, and illegal weapons possession.

Reising acknowledged the frustration of the victims’ families about how the investigation had played out.

“Throughout this investigation, we have heard the victims. We have heard how frustrated they have been. We have deep empathy for their loss. We know that this process is long and terrible for them in many ways,” Reising said.

Reising added he went the grand jury route instead of the more common information and preliminary hearing approach because of his “great confidence” in the “independence” of the body. Another reason might be that uncooperative witnesses have a much more difficult time refusing to testify in front of a grand jury.

Nabity’s remarks about the sheer quantity fireworks and explosives that had been on the Esparto property are rather revealing. Ever since the 2020 Pandemic, commercial-grade fireworks have been set off all over the place during holidays such as New Years and the Fourth of July. This case might just pull back the curtains on where those fireworks were coming from.

One can also bet that the various defense teams will be closely examining Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez’s claims that he had no idea what Samuel Machado was doing—particularly when he was aware of a previous fireworks operation on the property. Moreover, the writing is on the wall that Machado’s co-defendants will turn on him. Expect the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office to be put on trial.

Another factor to consider is what was going on when this explosion went down. This past week saw an Ontario, California Kimberly-Clark high-cube warehouse torched by a disgruntled employee. He posted the incriminating footage to Instagram. Should evidence come to light that suggests something similar played out, it could completely change our understanding of the case. In sum, this may not be a slam dunk of a case by any means.

For the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, this is the second high-profile case on its docket. The retrial of Davis Stabber Carlos Reales Dominguez is scheduled for May 2026. A Yolo County jury hung on his guilt in June 2026. It was a major L for the DA’s Office given that Dominguez had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and, thus, could not be acquitted.

Reising, who played a key role in drafting and qualifying Proposition 36 for ballot in 2024, noted the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office is “medium” in size with “35-ish attorneys.” He predicted that there will be “years of litigation” with the Esparto case. Currently, multiple civil lawsuits are pending against the various parties.

Jeff Reising and his team won the press conference for the Esparto explosives indictment. We’ll see how the criminal case plays out.