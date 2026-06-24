I had a conversation recently with an acquaintance who had served on a Contra Costa County jury in 2025. It was a 3-month long murder trial that concerned two men who shot and killed a man who had called one of them a scumbag on social media. The murder was caught on home surveillance, and the juror noted the footage was shown around 20 times to the jury, which he said was tough to watch.

This juror, who was an alternate, essentially took on a second full-time job at a substantial reduction in pay and was required to watch gruesome footage. And he ultimately had no say in the outcome, which was a conviction. Other than being able to say he performed a public service, he put more into jury duty than he got out of it.

Meanwhile, in Yolo County, the Davis Stabber retrial continues to play out. During the first part of the trial, the jury saw extensive photos of the autopsy of the second victim, who was stabbed 52 times. One legal observer noted that less is more when it comes to showing autopsy photos to a jury. Moreover, this was completely unnecessary in this case because the defense has conceded Carlos Reales Dominguez stabbed two people fatally and one non-fatally in Spring 2023. The prosecution could have sped up the case by using stipulations in this regard.

In Sacramento, the Downtown Mass Shooting case is expected to go to the jury by the end of the week (Week of June 22, 2026). That case has had its share of crime scene photographs, testimony from reluctant witnesses, and long trial days. Soon they have the unenviable task of figuring out if the two defendants acted in self-defense (and defense of others) given that three of the male decedents were shooters and if the defendants shot one or more of the other 15 victims.

But how does one end up on a jury? The first step is to fill out a questionnaire.

Jury Questionnaires

The matter of USA v. Justin Gray is scheduled to go to trial in Fresno in August. Gray is accused of the murder of two Russian gangsters in Lomita in 2020 on orders from the Ayran Brotherhood. In advance of the trial, the government and the defense proposed questions to pose to the jury in a June 4, 2026 filing in the United District Court for the Eastern District of California. Here’s a sampling:

What is your gender: Male Female Non-Binary What is your age? What is your race/ethnicity? […] Are you taking any medication(s) regularly? Yes No If yes, do any of these medications affect your memory, concentration, or decision making? Yes No If yes, what are the medications and how do they affect you? City of residence? Years at residence? Current Occupation or your last occupation if you no longer work: How long with current employer? City where you report to work: If you have a prior occupation what was your prior occupation? How long with prior employer? City where you reported to work: Have you ever had responsibility for hiring or firing employees? Yes No

Talk about revealing some significant personal information. Some of these questions are rather puzzling, such as having the responsibility for hiring or firing employees. Here’s a few more:

If you have a spouse or significant other, what is your partner’s occupation? If previously married, what is/was your former spouse’s occupation? […] What are/were your parents’ occupations?

Keep in mind this case involves a defendant with a lengthy criminal history accused of shooting two guys with lengthy criminal histories in the head. The relevance of what a prospective juror’s parents’ occupations were seems rather questionable. Now to the very relevant questions:

This trial will include testimony about the Aryan Brotherhood and/or similar gangs. The Aryan Brotherhood is a gang that consists of members and associates who are white inmates within the prison population and non-incarcerated individuals out on the streets. The government alleges that the Aryan Brotherhood participates in a variety of criminal behavior including fraud, drug trafficking, and murder. In this trial, the defendant is alleged to be involved with the Aryan Brotherhood and is accused of participating in criminal activity for the benefit of the gang. Please select the statement(s) below that reflects your knowledge, experience, or opinion. (Please note: For the purposes of these questions, “gang” includes both street gangs and prison gangs.) a. I now belong, or used to belong, to a gang. b. I have a close family member who now belongs, or used to belong, to a gang. c. I have a close friend who now belongs, or used to belong, to a gang. d. I know people who now belong or used to belong to a gang. e. I have been a victim of gang crime. f. I have a close friend or family member who has been a victim of gang crime. g. I know other people who have been victims of gang crime. h. None of these apply to me. i. Unless you selected “h”, please describe your experience:

One suspects there would be few, if any, prospective jurors who would answer “yes” to question “a” even if they were current or former gang members. On the flip side, one also suspects that answering “yes” would immediately disqualify a prospective juror from service.

Juror Misconduct

When jurors don’t follow the jury instructions, it creates a scenario where a conviction can get tossed on appeal. Here are some classic examples of juror misconduct:

Conducting tests, research, and experiments during deliberations. This includes visiting the crime scene or other key locations.

Selling his/her vote (Side Note: There was a case from Los Angeles a few years back where a male juror was negotiating the sale of his vote in a courthouse bathroom during a trial break)

Doing a post-trial interview in which jurors admit or strongly imply they did not follow jury instructions

Verdict

Jury service is a big ask, particularly in lengthy, high-profile trials. Generally, it’s better if jurors kept a low profile post-trial and opted not to use their service as a means of cashing in. But with True Crime being a popular genre, there will always be opportunities for jurors to speak out. And this means their incriminating statements and conduct can be used against them just like they used them against a defendant.