The Family Affiliated Irish Mafia (FAIM) was front and center in the 2024 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO Trial. FAIM, originally founded in Contra Costa County in 1990s, was the “White Whale” for both federal and local law enforcement for more than two decades.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent Brian Nehring testified in the Sacramento trial that his investigation into Ronnie Yandell and the AB began with undercover drug buys from a FAIM-affiliated dealer named Jeanna Quesenberry. The jury saw a photo of Quesenberry’s North Sacramento residence that had Christmas lights in the shape of a three-clover shamrock on the roof.

But what exactly is FAIM? Here’s a brief history.

How FAIM Has Been Portrayed in Court

The topic of FAIM has come up in numerous appellate court decisions over the past decade. Here’s a sampling.

From Joseph Verducci’s 2016 appeal:

Thomas Covey testified that he and Coby Phillips were among the cofounders and leaders of a white supremacist gang, the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia (FAIM). Verducci joined FAIM in 2001 or 2002. FAIM’s primary purpose was to make money from selling drugs, primarily methamphetamine, in the area between the counties of Alameda and Napa. As time went on, FAIM began moving larger amounts of methamphetamine. At its peak, FAIM dealt 10 to 15 pounds per week. The source for FAIM’s methamphetamine was two Mexican nationals with connections to the Mexican Sinaloa cartel—Jose Vega-Robles (known as Carlos) and Sergio Vega-Robles. In order to collect money owed from drug sales, FAIM members routinely inflicted violence, including beatings, stabbings, shootings, and murder.

Joseph “Joe Rue” Verducci shot up My Office Bar and Grill in Vallejo in January 2007 in a failed attempt to kill Thomas “Bubba” Covey. However, Verducci killed an innocent bystander. Verducci was ultimately tried four times before being convicted of murder in 2013. Joseph Verducci, 48, is incarcerated at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County.

It’s also rather ironic that Bubba Covey described FAIM as a “white supremacist gang.” Covey’s mother is Latina; hence, he’s mixed race.

More on FAIM from Coby Phillips 2021 appeal:

Defendant was one of the founders and a leader of a gang called the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia (FAIM). In 2004, FAIM had about 50 to 75 members, and its primary activity was the sale of drugs, mostly methamphetamine. Other members of FAIM included Matt Donohue, Scott Schweiger, Thomas “Bubba” Covey—one of the founders of FAIM, and Bubba’s brother, Tim Covey.

The late Scott “Shovelhead” Schweiger told a lot of whoppers over the years. In one interview, he claimed there were tunnels connecting two houses owned by the Donohues in Rodeo. In reality, the two houses adjoined each other, and there was a gate in the backyard fence that allowed passage from one property to the other. No tunnels necessary.

From Jose Vega-Robles’ 2023 appeal:

[Timothy] Covey was a member of the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia (FAIM), which his brother Tom co-founded with Phillips and two others. Covey had several tattoos on his body, including one on his arm that said “FAIM” and one on his shoulder that said “FAIMLY.” The gang recruited members through the prison system. According to Covey, belonging to the gang made “things a lot easier” for him when he was in jail in Contra Costa County. In late 2004 to early 2005, Covey personally knew about 30 FAIM gang members. Covey testified that the purpose of forming the gang was to use “muscle” to “help our drug trade.”

Tim Covey would end up playing the role of Sport Coat after Coby Phillips was arrested in late 2005. Covey had an affair with Phillips’s wife Stacey while the FAIM leader was in custody following Operation Durex. (Side Note: People have wondered why the DEA named the operation after a condom brand. Answer: The Project Trojans were also targets of Operation Durex). Which gets us to…

[Stacey] Taylor married Phillips in November 2003. She had known him since she was 13. She knew Vega-Robles as Phillips’s friend “Carlos,” who supplied him with methamphetamine which Phillips resold to other drug dealers. Phillips was a member of the FAIM gang, as were Tom Covey and about 100 others. Phillips had shamrock tattoos on his face and a shaved head. The large shamrock on the back of his head had the letters FAIM in the middle of it, and he had a swastika tattooed on the top of his head. Taylor concluded drug dealing was the primary activity of the gang. She knew Phillips obtained methamphetamine from Vega-Robles and Sergio (as well as a couple of others) in 2004 because she was with Phillips and a lot of the time it was at their house. Phillips bought varying amounts of product from Vega-Robles, sometimes as much as 10 pounds. She did not know exactly where Vega-Robles got the methamphetamine, but she knew it came from Mexico. Phillips resold “sales quantities” (as opposed to “street level quantities”) of the drugs, typically to other FAIM members.

Here’s how the gang expert described FAIM (as described in Vega-Robles 2023 appeal):

Vallejo Detective Todd Tribble testified as an expert on street gangs, generally, and White street gangs and White prison gangs, specifically. In addition to receiving hundreds of hours in formal and informal training, Tribble had interviewed numerous gang members belonging to FAIM, a White supremacist gang. The symbol used by the gang is a shamrock, and they associate themselves with the color green. The Aryan Brotherhood, a prison gang, also uses the shamrock as a symbol. FAIM boasted more than 60 members. Tribble opined that FAIM was a criminal street gang and that its primary activity was the sales of significant quantities of methamphetamine. FAIM members interact with other groups and persons in the Bay Area criminal subculture to obtain their methamphetamine. Members of FAIM are involved with firearms, often possessing them illegally. Gang members regularly carry firearms because of the violent nature of drug trafficking. Phillips, Matthew Donohue III, Jason Donohue (Matthew’s brother), and Thomas Covey founded FAIM in 1995 or 1996 in west Contra Costa County. Phillips and Matthew Donohue later expanded the gang in the state prison system. Phillips sported a small shamrock tattoo on his right cheek and a large shamrock tattoo with the letters FAIM tattooed inside the shamrock covering the back of his head. Phillips was validated as a member of FAIM by California’s Department of Corrections in 1998. He was also associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Ralph Nash, a one-time Nazi Low Rider, debriefed to Shawn Pate in 2009. Pate was working in the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office at the time and had been previously employed as a detective by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. Pate is perhaps the leading law enforcement expert on FAIM. Here’s what Nash told Pate as described in Vega-Robles’ appeal:

Nash gave a statement to Pate in October 2009 but recanted to prison officials a few days later. His tape-recorded interview was played for the jury. In it, Nash told Pate and a prison gang investigator that FAIM was a street gang banging clique started around 1994 to protect White gang members from Blacks in Richmond and “sell drugs and make money.” Older members wore shamrock tattoos. Nash knew [Vega-Robles], who was “real tight” with Phillips, “one of his boys.” He met Sergio twice. All of them carried guns. He knew Clayton Cates through [Tom Covey] “and all them . . . [t]hey just all together sellin’. It’s, like, one big family.”

The Evolution of FAIM

FAIM’s zenith was circa 2004-2005. Darrell Grokett’s murder in October 2004 was the beginning of FAIM’s undoing. Grokett was the kind of guy that did not fear death. He got high on meth and took the edge off with heroin. There was one story that Grokett collected a $10,000 drug debt by taking a $60,000 classic car. Grokett’s murder did not go over well with a lot of folks and led to Coby Phillips renouncing his AB membership.

Phillips pled guilty to federal drug charges circa 2008. This was the same year Phillips was indicted for the Grokett murder in Contra Costa County. Phillips went to trial in 2013 and the jury hung. He was retried in 2016 and was convicted. Phillips was sentenced to 105 years to life in 2017 but courtesy of changes to State law, he’s had his sentence reduced to 50 years to life. Phillips, 52, debriefed and is currently incarcerated at San Quentin with a parole eligibility date of May 2028.

In 2015, Jeanna Quesenberry was loyal to Phillips while he was awaiting retrial in Contra Costa County custody. Then Quesenberry and Phillips had a falling out, and she began working for Ronnie Yandell, who had just been released from the Pelican Bay SHU to New Folsom. This was also around the same time DEA Agent Brian Nehring started doing under cover buys from a Sacramento-area heroin dealer, whom he subsequently learned was supplied by Quesenberry. And from there, Nehring followed the trail to Yandell.

Thus, the picture painted in the Sacramento trial was that FAIM migrated from Contra Costa County to the Sacramento area in the 2010s. There hasn’t been a significant FAIM-related case in CoCo County since Phillips’ 2016 trial. To the extent FAIM still exists as a drug distribution organization, it is likely Sacramento-based and a shell of its former self courtesy of Brian Nehring and company.

Meanwhile, alleged FAIM co-founders are doing music videos and appearing on podcasts. One suspects that faction of FAIM is more akin to an alumni association than a criminal organization. For those interested in more about FAIM, YouTube Channel Killer Chronicles did an excellent episode about the organization in July 2025.