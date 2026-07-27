I went to my 30th middle school reunion this past weekend. I had a blast. These types of events tend to have a self-selecting bias to them: The attendees tend to be successful, in good health, or good-looking.

One of the organizers had created an In Memoriam exhibit. I was a bit surprised that at least 12 of the 180 or so members of Class of 1996 were no longer with us.

A recent decedent was Daniel “Huero” Blodgett. He died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Oregon in June 2026. I had gone to elementary and middle school with Blodgett. He was a normal guy in elementary school, but once we promoted to middle school, he went all in on gang banging with the North Side. And Blodgett got his name mentioned in one of the most notorious murder cases in recent Mountain View history.

Putting In Work

Mountain View had a lot of gang activity in the 1990s, primarily Norteño (Vario Mountain View) but there was a Sureño presence (Mountain View Sureños) as well. I recall coming to school one day in 7th grade and watching some gang members jump in some new recruits in the middle of campus.

The Mountain View gangs also engaged in funk with East Palo Alto gangs. EPA had the highest murder-per-capita rate in the United States in 1992. The small city of 24,000 or so had 42 homicides that year, or 1.75 murders per 1,000 residents. One suspects some of that was a result of the MV v. EPA conflict.

The Mountain View Police Department had two school resource officers who were really good at their jobs and enjoyed working with the youth. We got laced up on gangs in elementary school and the message was clear: If you’re not a gang member, don’t go around pretending to be one. Alternatively, it may have caused certain people to become attracted to the gang lifestyle.

The People v. Giovanni Duarte

Murders, particularly gang-related murders, tend to be rare in Mountain View. But circa Fall 2004, blood was shed on the streets of The View. From Giovanni Duarte’s 2015 appeal:

On September 24, 2004, Alex Fernandez was killed by two gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. Fernandez was associated with the MVS gang. He was wearing a belt buckle with an “S” on it at the time of his death, and he had blue tattoos of the numbers one and three on his legs. Several witnesses told police that Norteños had done the shooting. However, the police had no “solid leads” about the identity of the perpetrators for several years. The police subsequently learned that defendant had been the shooter—a fact defendant did not dispute at trial, where he claimed he acted in self-defense and challenged the evidence introduced to support the gang allegation.

It took more than six years for the Mountain View Police, which got substantial assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, to make arrests. The latter component cannot be understated. The Safe Street Task Force goes after the heavy hitters. Title 3 wiretaps, GPS trackers on cars, pole cameras, undercover surveillance. When the Safe Streets Task Force zeros in on its target, it’s game over.

Santa Clara County prosecutors hauled a bunch of involved individuals before a Santa Clara County Grand Jury and gave them a choice: Receive immunity and testify or go to jail on contempt. Here’s how it played out:

The prosecution ultimately entered into immunity agreements with Anthony Figueroa, Marlon Ruiz, George Oseida, and Jonathan Jenkins, all of whom were with defendant at the time of the shooting. Each one had been a member or associate of VMV at the time of the Fernandez shooting. Figueroa had not been jumped in to VMV, but his father was a VMV member and the “outside perception” was that he himself was a VMV member. Ruiz also had not been jumped in to VMV, but he was associated with VMV. George Oseida was a VMV gang member. In addition to participating in the Fernandez homicide, George Oseida had participated in other gang-related offenses: in 2008, he was arrested for robbery and attempted murder of a rival gang member; in 2004, he was arrested for assaulting a rival gang member with a rock. Jonathan Jenkins associated with VMV members, and he gave people gang-related tattoos. On September 24, 2004, Figueroa drove Ruiz and Brian Oseida (the brother of George Oseida) to a movie theater, where they hung out outside with George Oseida, Oscar Castillo, and others. Castillo and some of the others were talking about having seen some Sureño gang members in a Sureño neighborhood nearby. Figueroa heard Castillo and George Oseida refer to “scrap hunting,” which means “[t]o go out and look for Sureños and either assault them or . . . shoot them.” Figueroa, Ruiz, and the Oseida brothers subsequently left the movie theater, with Figueroa driving. George Oseida directed Figueroa to a residential neighborhood, then made a phone call. George Oseida told the person on the phone to come outside. George Oseida got out of the car and went to meet defendant and Jenkins, who came out of a house. Jenkins appeared to be arguing; he subsequently threw up his hands and walked away.

These guys were looking for a victim in the vicinity of South Rengstorff Avenue and California Street, which was gang banging central in MV in those days.

George Oseida directed Figueroa into an MVS neighborhood, in which they saw a group of about 10 to 15 MVS gang members. Someone in the car noted that Juan Luna was in the group. While Figueroa’s car was stopped at a red light, Fernandez and Luna started to run up to the car; the rest of the group of MVS gang members ran away towards some apartments. Luna also subsequently ran towards the apartments, but Fernandez continued to approach the passenger side of Figueroa’s car. When Fernandez reached into the front of his pants, Figueroa and George Oseida both ducked, and there was a “loud crack.” Fernandez continued to move towards George Oseida, looking like he was about to strike George Oseida. Fernandez threw something at the car, causing a “loud crack” sound. George Oseida yelled, “Buck, buck,” meaning “shoot.” Some of the backseat passengers yelled “Get him.” Figueroa heard two gunshots, then saw defendant holding a gun. Figueroa drove away from the scene. During the drive, either Brian Oseida or Ruiz said, “I hope we got him.”

It’s hard to make a self-defense claim when the defendant has someone encouraging him to shoot and then commending him after the fact. A Santa Clara County jury convicted Giovanni Duarte of second-degree murder and firearms and gang enhancements in 2013. He was sentenced to 40 years to life in 2014. Giovanni Duarte, 39, is incarcerated at Avenal State Prison in Kings County. He has a parole eligibility date of March 2035.

The Huero Angle

So how does Daniel “Huero” Blodgett fit into this? During the trial, the prosecution introduced evidence of Vario Mountain View’s predicate offenses for the purposes of Penal Code 186.22 enhancements (a/k/a gang enhancements). The picture painted by Mountain View Police Sergeant Kenneth Leal, qualified as an expert witness, was that VMV were the street soldiers for Nuestra Familia and the Northern Structure.

(Side Note: The Northern Structure is essentially a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation manufactured concept and refers to someone who is not full-fledged NF but operates under their umbrella.)

Leal testified about previous predicate offenses committed by VMV members, which is how Blodgett’s name came up:

In addition, Sergeant Leal testified about an incident in 2000 involving VMV gang members Gene Giron and Daniel Blodgett, who had confronted a Sureño gang member. Giron was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon; Blodgett was convicted of criminal threats; gang allegations were found true as to both defendants.

To be clear, Blodgett was never implicated in the Alex Fernandez murder. But his name nevertheless came up at trial in 2013.

Judging by the social media photos, Blodgett was into the motorcycle lifestyle and was still going by his “Huero” moniker. He’s described as a father, and that his children will grow up without a dad is perhaps the biggest tragedy in this story.

From time to time, I’ve contemplated what would motivate a guy like Daniel Blodgett, who came from—what at face value—was a traditional upper middle class, two-parent White family, to seek out the Creased Up Hispanic street gang lifestyle. “Was there something missing?” is what one person told me. But one never knows what’s going on behind the scenes.

The life of Daniel Blodgett will be memorialized on the afternoon of August 15, 2026 at the Wig Wam Tavern in Scappoose, Oregon.