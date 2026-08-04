Camping is something I’ve never understood. Drive out to the middle of nowhere, pitch a tent, roast some marshmallows over the fire, sleep on the ground, wake up to freezing temperatures. Not my thing.

This past July saw one helluva camp out gone wrong. Dateline: Siskiyou County. The father and son duo of Joseph Henrichsen and Phoenix Henrichsen went camping at the Gumboot Lake Campground in Siskiyou County. The campground was in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which is federal land.

Two United States Forest Service staff biologists happened to be doing frog habitat research in and around the Henrichsen campsite. Biologists can be very ornery. I was told in college, if you’re going out in the field, hang out with the archaeologists and geologists. Why? They like to have a good time because the rocks and fossils will still be there whenever they wake up. On the other hand, biologists are the type of folks that wake up at 3 a.m. to climb into a tree to listen to bird chirps. Hence, one can see how things may have gone astray.

The Hendrichsen Campsite

Here’s how the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California criminal complaint reads (The Victims are the biologists):

Also, on or about July 16, 2026, JOSEPH and PHOENIX were occupying a white Feather Ultra Lite by Jayco camping trailer, with Oregon license plate number R854166 (“the Trailer”). The Trailer was parked on a road near Gumboot Lake Campground…. Based on statements given to law enforcement by the Victims after their release, JOSEPH approached the Victims near Gumboot Lake Campground on the morning of July 16. JOSEPH was carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle in his arms. JOSEPH directed the Victims to turn around and put their hands up in the air. When the Victims complied, JOSEPH used zipties to bind the Victims’ wrists behind their backs. Still visibly carrying the firearm, JOSEPH then ordered the Victims to walk to the Trailer The Victims report that, as they approached the trailer, they saw an individual later identified as PHOENIX approach from off the road. JOSEPH directed PHOENIX to clear space inside the Trailer for the Victims to sit down. PHOENIX appeared to obey the command, as indicated by PHOENIX walking inside the Trailer. JOSEPH then directed both Victims to enter the Trailer and sit down. Both Victims were still restrained by the zipties that JOSEPH had placed over their wrists.

This is getting into major federal hot water. Continuing:

At some point after the initial armed confrontation and binding of the Victims, JOSEPH removed Victim 1 from the Trailer and placed her inside the USFS Nissan. Still carrying the rifle with him, JOSEPH then drove the USFS Nissan several miles towards Lake Siskiyou. JOSEPH then used Victim 1’s phone to place multiple phone calls. One of these phone calls was to a USFS Forest Ranger. JOSEPH also called an individual he knew, S.E. JOSEPH left a voicemail for S.E. In this voicemail, JOSEPH stated “I’ve taken two fed biologists hostage from the forest service. I’m driving in the ranger vehicle right now. Say hi to [Victim 1].” The voice of Victim 1 can then briefly be heard. JOSEPH continues that “[Victim 1] is ziptied, her hands are behind her fucking back, and I’ve got live rounds ready to fucking [inaudible] anyone who fucks with me. So what I’d like to have happen, I’d like to have you send me a fucking fed investigator, with a goddamn badge, preferabl[y] from the FBI. And we can talk things through a little bit.”

This guy really wanted to talk to the FBI. Things that make one go Hmmm

After a short period of time, Victim 1 reported that JOSEPH drove the USFS Nissan back to the Trailer and parked it a short distance away. During the period when JOSEPH compelled Victim 1 to accompany him, PHOENIX was alone in the Trailer with Victim 2. When JOSEPH and Victim 1 returned to the Trailer, JOSEPH directed Victim 1 to go inside the trailer with PHOENIX and Victim 2. JOSEPH and PHOENIX kept Victim 1 and Victim 2 confined to the trailer until approximately noon. JOSEPH maintained control over the rifle during this time. 11. At approximately noon, JOSEPH exited the Trailer with Victim 2. Victim 2 reported that JOSEPH directed her to enter the USFS Nissan along with him. JOSEPH was again carrying the AR-15-style rifle. JOSEPH kept Victim 2 with him inside the USFS Nissan for approximately three hours. During this time, PHOENIX was alone inside the Trailer with Victim 1.

At this point, you gotta wonder what the hell was going on with these guys. Drugs? Mental illness? Both?

As the events unfolded July 16, multiple law enforcement agencies learned about the kidnapping and began preparing a coordinated response plan. Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies provided resources to enable a unified and effective response, which resulted in a rapid buildup of law enforcement in the area surrounding Gumboot Lake Campground and the Trailer. While JOSEPH was inside the USFS Nissan, he used the vehicle’s radio to make contact with members of law enforcement who were gathering in the area. Members of law enforcement ordered him to release the Victims and to surrender to law enforcement. JOSEPH refused. When members of law enforcement attempted to approach the Trailer, JOSEPH went back inside the Trailer with Victim 2. JOSEPH again carried the rifle with him into the Trailer. Between the period when JOSEPH re-entered the Trailer with Victim 2 and approximately 1:00 a.m. on July 17, JOSEPH engaged in a prolonged and fractured series of discussions and negotiations with members of law enforcement, including members of the FBI’s Hostage Response Team. During these negotiations, agents repeatedly directed JOSEPH to allow the Victims to leave the Trailer. JOSEPH refused to allow the Victims to leave and, instead, kept the Victims confined inside the Trailer. At approximately 8:20 p.m. on July 16 (during the negotiations), JOSEPH told a member of law enforcement that he had a grenade. Based on my training and experience, I know that a “grenade” is a common term used to refer to a handheld explosive device used by the military. JOSEPH threatened to use the grenade if members of law enforcement did not back away from the truck. At some point during the lengthy kidnapping and confining of the Victims on July 16 (carrying over to the morning of July 17), PHOENIX told JOSEPH that he saw people in the trees. Based on the location of officers, it is likely that PHOENIX drew JOSEPH’s attention to law enforcement officers who were in the vicinity of the Trailer. Also during this period, JOSEPH made comments to law enforcement that he wanted FBI agents to make contact with a friend of his, who JOSEPH believed could help take care of PHOENIX.

The Good Old FBI Hostage Response Team. The same guys that brought us Ruby Ridge and Waco.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on July 17, after prolonged discussions with members of FBI HRT and the SCSO SWAT Team, JOSEPH said he would release Victim 2. A few minutes later, Victim 2 exited the Trailer and walked to meet members of law enforcement. Approximately six minutes later, Victim 1 also exited the Trailer and walked to meet members of law enforcement. In brief interviews, both Victims confirmed that JOSEPH had kidnapped them at gunpoint. Both Victims said they had been held in the Trailer against their will. The Victims confirmed that PHOENIX stayed in the trailer with them during periods of the ordeal when JOSEPH left the Trailer but one or both Victims remained inside the Trailer. According to one Victim, when JOSEPH was outside of the trailer, PHOENIX “kept watch” over the Victim. Negotiators continued speaking with JOSEPH in order to secure his peaceful surrender and that of PHOENIX. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 17, PHOENIX exited the Trailer and surrendered to law enforcement. Agents took PHOENIX into custody. Approximately five minutes later, JOSEPH exited the Trailer and surrendered to law enforcement. Agents took JOSEPH into custody.

Thankfully, nobody got killed. It appears there was a lot of bad decision making on the part of the Henrichsens. Both father and son are facing multiple federal charges of kidnapping a federal employee.