February 2026

Dan Serafini Sentenced To Life Without Parole
From the big leagues to the big house. A tale that may be coming to Dateline in the near future.
  Grant Gruber
The Life And Times Of Kevin Macnamara
A look back at the Orange County attorney named in the Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment.
  Grant Gruber
Nodes Of Criminal Activity: El Sobrante
A look at San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way, where some of the most notorious and strangest cases have played out.
  Grant Gruber
Revisiting Wes Watson
The super aggro muscle-bound ex-con has been keeping a low profile of late
  Grant Gruber
Mad Season: A Look At Stephanie Madsen’s Petition For Resentencing
Could an Aryan Brotherhood mule get relief because of the FCI Dublin scandal?
  Grant Gruber
Comparing And Contrasting Kidnapping/Disappearance Cases
Examining past cases that may provide insight into the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.
  Grant Gruber
Reexamining In-Law Conflict
The Nancy Guthrie disappearance invites questions.
  Grant Gruber
Todd Ashker: That Guy
Lawsuits, hunger strikes, an appearance on 60 Minutes: Todd Ashker's done it all.
  Grant Gruber
