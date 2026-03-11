Grant’s Substack
“And Sadly, It’s Raining Meth”
Examining the math of methamphetamine.
9 hrs ago
•
Grant Gruber
10
P&G: Mike Powers And Jose Garcia
Revisiting Pelican Bay’s two most notorious correctional officers.
Mar 8
•
Grant Gruber
3
Why The Necrophilia Defense Doesn’t Work
Examining three cases where a defendant used the necrophilia defense
Mar 5
•
Grant Gruber
3
2
Keeping The Dream Alive In The ‘Field
Surprising developments in a case that resonated widely in Solano County
Mar 2
•
Grant Gruber
2
February 2026
Dan Serafini Sentenced To Life Without Parole
From the big leagues to the big house. A tale that may be coming to Dateline in the near future.
Feb 28
•
Grant Gruber
1
The Life And Times Of Kevin Macnamara
A look back at the Orange County attorney named in the Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment.
Feb 25
•
Grant Gruber
7
Nodes Of Criminal Activity: El Sobrante
A look at San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way, where some of the most notorious and strangest cases have played out.
Feb 22
•
Grant Gruber
4
1
Revisiting Wes Watson
The super aggro muscle-bound ex-con has been keeping a low profile of late
Feb 19
•
Grant Gruber
4
1
Mad Season: A Look At Stephanie Madsen’s Petition For Resentencing
Could an Aryan Brotherhood mule get relief because of the FCI Dublin scandal?
Feb 17
•
Grant Gruber
3
Comparing And Contrasting Kidnapping/Disappearance Cases
Examining past cases that may provide insight into the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.
Feb 13
•
Grant Gruber
1
Reexamining In-Law Conflict
The Nancy Guthrie disappearance invites questions.
Feb 10
•
Grant Gruber
1
Todd Ashker: That Guy
Lawsuits, hunger strikes, an appearance on 60 Minutes: Todd Ashker's done it all.
Feb 7
•
Grant Gruber
8
